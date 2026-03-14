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Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Questionable to face Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Hartenstein (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota.

Hartenstein missed Oklahoma City's last three games due to a left calf contusion, though the questionable tag suggests he can be considered day-to-day going forward. If the big man is cleared to play, there would be fewer minutes available for Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
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