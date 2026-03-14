Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Questionable to face Minnesota
Hartenstein (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
Hartenstein missed Oklahoma City's last three games due to a left calf contusion, though the questionable tag suggests he can be considered day-to-day going forward. If the big man is cleared to play, there would be fewer minutes available for Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Hartenstein See More
-
NBA Picks
Celtics vs. Thunder Player Props: Expert Picks for Tonight's Game (March 12, 2026)2 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 122 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 122 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 95 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 95 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Hartenstein See More