Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 10:31am

Hartenstein has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to right soleus injury management, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Wednesday's game will be the second of a back-to-back set, so Hartenstein will receive a maintenance day after tallying 11 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 victory over the Raptors. Chet Holmgren (back) isn't expected to play either, so Jaylin Williams could be looking at a spot start at center. The Thunder will also have more minutes available in the frontcourt for Kenrich Williams and Branden Carlson.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
