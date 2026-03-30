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Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Sitting out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 12:35pm

Hartenstein has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons due to right soleus injury management.

Hartenstein has yet to play in both ends of a back-to-back set since initially suffering a right soleus strain in November, so his absence Monday isn't especially surprising after he logged 24 minutes in Sunday's 111-100 win over the Knicks. With Hartenstein and Jalen Williams (hamstring) sitting out, the Thunder are likely to lean more heavily on Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams in the frontcourt.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
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