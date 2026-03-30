Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Sitting out Monday
Hartenstein has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons due to right soleus injury management.
Hartenstein has yet to play in both ends of a back-to-back set since initially suffering a right soleus strain in November, so his absence Monday isn't especially surprising after he logged 24 minutes in Sunday's 111-100 win over the Knicks. With Hartenstein and Jalen Williams (hamstring) sitting out, the Thunder are likely to lean more heavily on Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams in the frontcourt.
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