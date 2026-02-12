Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Sitting out Thursday
Hartenstein has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to right soleus injury management.
Hartenstein isn't believed to be dealing with any sort of setback with the soleus strain that kept him out for 16 consecutive games from Dec. 29 though Jan. 27. Instead, the Thunder are likely just keen on giving Hartenstein a maintenance day in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Hartenstein's absence should open up more minutes in the frontcourt for Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams in the Thunder's final contest before the All-Star break.
