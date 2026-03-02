Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Sitting out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Hartenstein (calf) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) is also getting Tuesday night off for injury management, as it appears the Thunder have their sights set toward being close to full strength for Wednesday's showdown versus the Knicks in New York instead. Jaylin Williams is an option for a spot start at center Tuesday, with Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins also being in the mix to get more involved.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
