Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Hartenstein has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets due to left soleus injury management.

Hartenstein will get a maintenance day for the second leg of a back-to-back set after playing 16 minutes and finishing with zero points, seven rebounds, eight assists and one block in Tuesday's 113-108 win over the Magic. Chet Holmgren (hip) is also listed as questionable, so the Thunder may need to rely heavily on Jaylin Williams if Holmgren joins Hartenstein in street clothes.