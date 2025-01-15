Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: To be re-evaluated in a week
The Thunder announced Wednesday that Hartenstein sustained a left soleus strain in Tuesday's game against the Sixers, and that he will be re-evaluated in one week, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
This is a tough blow for Oklahoma City, considering the team is 22-2 in Hartenstein's 24 appearances this season. The 26-year-old big man figures to be sidelined until at least the Jan. 22 matchup against Utah. The Thunder experimented with Jalen Williams as a small-ball five during Hartenstein's initial absence to open the campaign, but Jaylin Williams appears primed to take on additional playing time at center going forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now