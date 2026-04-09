Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Unavailable versus Nuggets
Hartenstein (calf) is listed as out for Friday's game against Denver.
Hartenstein will take the night off to rest his calf. With Chet Holmgren (back) and Jaylin Williams (Achilles) also sidelined, Kenrich Williams and Branden Carlson are in line for more work.
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