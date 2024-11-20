Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Hartenstein (hand) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland.

This is massive news for the Thunder, as Hartenstein was initially given a five-week timetable back on Oct. 17. With Chet Holmgren (hip) sidelined for multiple weeks, Hartenstein could step into a massive role right away for the Thunder, assuming his conditioning is up to par. Once Hartenstein does get the green light, the Thunder won't have to rely on their small-ball lineups as much.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
