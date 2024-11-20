Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Hartenstein (hand) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland.

This is massive news for the Thunder, as Hartenstein was initially given a five-week timetable back on Oct. 17. With Chet Holmgren (hip) sidelined for multiple weeks, Hartenstein could step into a massive role right away for the Thunder, assuming his conditioning is up to par. Once Hartenstein does get the green light, the Thunder won't have to rely on their small-ball lineups as much.