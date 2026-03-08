Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 3:56pm

Hartenstein (calf) is out for Monday's game versus the Nuggets.

This will be Hartenstein's second straight game on the sidelines, and it's not encouraging that he continues to get ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff. For now, he can be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics. Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams will likely help pick up the slack in Hartenstein's absence.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Hartenstein
