Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Won't play Saturday
Hartenstein (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Warriors, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Hartenstein tweaked his left calf during Wednesday's win over the Knicks, and he'll now miss Saturday's game, which should open up minutes for Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams. Hartenstein's next chance to play will come Monday versus the Nuggets.
