Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 3:16pm

Hartenstein (calf) is off the injury report for Friday's game against Denver, per Clemente Almanza of USA Today.

Hartenstein sat out Wednesday's loss in Detroit, but he's good to go Friday. He's started eight consecutive outings, during which Hartenstein has averaged 9.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 23.1 minutes per game while shooting 66.7 percent from the floor.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
