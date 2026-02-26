Isaiah Hartenstein News: Absent from injury report

Hartenstein (calf) is off the injury report for Friday's game against Denver, per Clemente Almanza of USA Today.

Hartenstein sat out Wednesday's loss in Detroit, but he's good to go Friday. He's started eight consecutive outings, during which Hartenstein has averaged 9.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 23.1 minutes per game while shooting 66.7 percent from the floor.