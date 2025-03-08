Isaiah Hartenstein News: Available to play Sunday

Hartenstein (nose) is available for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

The big man missed the win over the Trail Blazers on Friday, but he'll return to the hardwood Sunday and should handle his regular workload, similar to other regular rotation members such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, just to name a few. It's unclear if he'll run with the first or second unit Sunday, but he's started in all but two of his 42 appearances so far in the regular season. Hartenstein is averaging 10.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 blocks per game so far.