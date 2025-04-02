Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Bench role vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Hartenstein will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Hartenstein will be in the second unit for the Thunder on Wednesday against Detroit. The veteran big man has come off the bench three times for Oklahoma City this season, averaging 12.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game, shooting 59.3 percent from the field.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
