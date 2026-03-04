Isaiah Hartenstein News: Cleared from injury report
Hartenstein (calf) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Hartenstein missed Tuesday's game against the Bulls due to injury management, but he's ready to roll Wednesday. The veteran big man is averaging 8.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 23.5 minutes per game over his last 10 outings, and he should force Aaron Wiggins from the starting five.
