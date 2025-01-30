Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Hartenstein

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Crashes glass in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Hartenstein totaled four points (2-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 18 rebounds, six assists and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Warriors.

Hartenstein may have struggled with his shooting, going 2-for-10 from the field in Wednesday's loss against the Warriors, but he got the job done on the glass, ripping down a season-high 18 rebounds. The veteran big man has recorded 18 boards three times this season. He averages a career-high 12.4 rebounds per game in his first year with Oklahoma City.

