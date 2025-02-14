Isaiah Hartenstein News: Double-double against Minnesota

Hartenstein supplied 10 points (5-6 FG), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 27 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

It was the 19th double-double of the season for Hartenstein, and his fourth in 10 games since his late-January return from a calf issue. The 26-year-old center is averaging 9.7 points, 11.3 boards, 3.5 assists and 0.9 blocks over that stretch in 27.2 minutes a contest while shooting 57.9 percent from the floor.