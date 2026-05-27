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Isaiah Hartenstein News: Double-double in Game 5 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Hartenstein finished Tuesday's 127-114 victory over San Antonio in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with 12 points (6-8 FG), 15 rebounds, four assists and one block across 31 minutes.

The 28-year-old center grabbed his highest rebounding total of the playoffs as he recorded his second double-double of the series and third of the postseason in 13 games. After a rough Game 1, Hartenstein has bounced back to average 9.8 points, 10.8 boards and 3.5 assists in 24.3 minutes over the last four games against the Spurs.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
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