Isaiah Hartenstein News: Double-double in Game 5 win
Hartenstein finished Tuesday's 127-114 victory over San Antonio in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with 12 points (6-8 FG), 15 rebounds, four assists and one block across 31 minutes.
The 28-year-old center grabbed his highest rebounding total of the playoffs as he recorded his second double-double of the series and third of the postseason in 13 games. After a rough Game 1, Hartenstein has bounced back to average 9.8 points, 10.8 boards and 3.5 assists in 24.3 minutes over the last four games against the Spurs.
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