Isaiah Hartenstein News: Double-double in Sunday's win
Hartenstein produced 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Sunday's 136-95 victory over the Wizards.
The double-double was Hartenstein's 15th of the season, which is already a new career high. The 26-year-old center has been a somewhat inconsistent offensive contributor in January, scoring in single digits in three of the last six games, but he hasn't pulled down fewer than eight boards since Dec. 3 -- a stretch of 17 straight contests in which he's averaging 11.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals while shooting 55.5 percent from the floor.
