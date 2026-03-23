Isaiah Hartenstein News: Double-double in win
Hartenstein accumulated 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 123-103 victory over the 76ers.
Hartenstein was efficient and effective, recording a double-double with five assists in a blowout victory. The big man is now up to 11 double-doubles in 40 appearances this season, his second-highest single-season mark behind last year's 28. Not heavily relied on as a scorer in the Thunder offense, Monday marked Hartenstein's first double-digit scoring effort since Feb. 24.
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