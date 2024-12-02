Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Double-double streak continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 7:08am

Hartenstein finished Sunday's 119-116 loss to the Rockets with 19 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes.

Hartenstein's red-hot start has been a pleasant surprise for the Thunder, who needed someone to step up to replace Chet Holmgren (hip). The Thunder found their man in Hartenstein, who made his season debut two weeks ago and has posted a double-double in every game.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now