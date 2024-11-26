Isaiah Hartenstein News: Double-doubles in first start

Hartenstein chipped in 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes during Monday's 130-109 win over Sacramento.

Hartenstein came off the bench in his season debut and only needed one appearance to return to the starting unit, posting another double-double just like he did in his campaign opener. Hartenstein is expected to anchor things down low for the Thunder and should have excellent two-way upside as long as he remains in a starting role, which should be the case as long as he stays healthy.