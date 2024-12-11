Isaiah Hartenstein News: Double-doubles in win
Hartenstein racked up 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 victory over the Mavericks.
This was Hartenstein's seventh double-double of the season in just nine appearances. On a per-game basis, the center is on pace to return sixth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 11.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 blocks on 55.4 percent shooting from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now