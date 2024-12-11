Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Hartenstein

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 10:12am

Hartenstein racked up 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 victory over the Mavericks.

This was Hartenstein's seventh double-double of the season in just nine appearances. On a per-game basis, the center is on pace to return sixth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 11.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 blocks on 55.4 percent shooting from the field.

