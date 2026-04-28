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Isaiah Hartenstein News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 8:57am

Hartenstein finished Monday's 131-122 victory over Phoenix in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 18 points (5-7 FG, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 29 minutes.

Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren combined for 42 points and 24 rebounds as they overpowered Phoenix's frontcourt. Across four games this series, Hartenstein posted averages of 11.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 23.5 minutes per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
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