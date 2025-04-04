Isaiah Hartenstein News: Efficient 16 points with full line

Hartenstein produced 16 points (8-9 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 125-111 loss to the Rockets.

The Thunder countered a towering Rockets frontcourt by putting Hartenstein in the starting lineup Friday, and the veteran big man responded by leading the team in rebounding and supplying an efficient 16 points. Hartenstein may cede the occasional start to either Cason Wallace or Aaron Wiggins when Oklahoma City opts to go smaller, but Hartenstein has averaged 13.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals in 27.1 minutes over his last 10 games as a starter.