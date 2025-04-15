Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Expected to play Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Hartenstein (Achilles) is expected to play in the postseason.

Hartenstein missed the final three regular-season games, but the Thunder already had the No. 1 seed locked up, so his absences were likely precautionary. During his first season in Oklahoma City, Hartenstein averaged 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals in 57 regular-season appearances (53 starts).

