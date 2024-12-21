Isaiah Hartenstein News: Extends impressive stretch

Hartenstein ended with 13 points (4-6 FG, 5-8 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 104-97 victory over the Heat.

Hartenstein continues to thrive as a rim protector and secondary offensive option for the Thunder, and he's been a solid addition option in most fantasy formats due to his two-way contributions. Hartenstein has nine double-doubles in his 12 contests with the Thunder, averaging 12.5 points and 12.8 boards per contest in that span.