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Isaiah Hartenstein News: Green light to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Hartenstein (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Hartenstein has been cleared to return from a three-game absence due to a left calf contusion, which will result in reduced roles for the likes of Jaylin Williams and Aaron Wiggins. Hartenstein has appeared in 11 of the Thunder's 18 games since Feb. 1, and over that span he has averaged 8.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 0.9 blocks over 23.0 minutes per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
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