Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Logs 14/14 double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Hartenstein registered 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 105-101 win over Golden State.

The hits keep coming for Hartenstein, who is holding up the frontcourt with solid totals. The center is shooting up the fantasy ranks as Chet Holmgren's (hip) replacement with three consecutive double-doubles since his return to action.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
