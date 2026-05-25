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Isaiah Hartenstein News: Logs 18 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Hartenstein recorded 12 points (6-11 FG), seven rebounds and three assists over 18 minutes during Sunday's 103-82 loss to San Antonio in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Hartenstein picked up a few quick fouls, and the Thunder opted to use some smaller lineups with this game getting out of hand quickly. Hartenstein has been solid in the playoffs overall, posting averages of 9.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals in 23.6 minutes per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
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