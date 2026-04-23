Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Nearly double-doubles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Hartenstein notched nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 120-107 victory over Phoenix in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Hartenstein played a modest role in this contest with the Thunder leaning on their small-ball lineups. Through the opening two games, he's averaging 21.0 minutes with 8.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
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