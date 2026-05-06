Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Nearly double-doubles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 11:13am

Hartenstein provided eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 victory over the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Just like the regular season, Hartenstein has been a steady presence in the frontcourt to open the postseason. Through five outings, the Thunder have yet to lose a game with Hartenstein averaging 10.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Hartenstein See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Hartenstein See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
19 days ago