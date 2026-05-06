Isaiah Hartenstein News: Nearly double-doubles

Hartenstein provided eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 victory over the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Just like the regular season, Hartenstein has been a steady presence in the frontcourt to open the postseason. Through five outings, the Thunder have yet to lose a game with Hartenstein averaging 10.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals.