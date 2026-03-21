Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Nearly triple-doubles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Hartenstein put up nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 FT), 20 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 25 minutes of Saturday's 132-111 win over the Wizards.

Hartenstein continues to play a modest workload for the Thunder with the big man nursing a couple nagging injuries. He remains on pace for a 10th-round finish in nine-category fantasy formats on a per-game basis.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Hartenstein See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Hartenstein See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
Celtics vs. Thunder Player Props: Expert Picks for Tonight's Game (March 12, 2026)
NBA
Celtics vs. Thunder Player Props: Expert Picks for Tonight's Game (March 12, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
9 days ago