Isaiah Hartenstein News: Nearly triple-doubles
Hartenstein put up nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 FT), 20 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 25 minutes of Saturday's 132-111 win over the Wizards.
Hartenstein continues to play a modest workload for the Thunder with the big man nursing a couple nagging injuries. He remains on pace for a 10th-round finish in nine-category fantasy formats on a per-game basis.
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