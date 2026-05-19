Isaiah Hartenstein News: Non-factor in Game 1 loss
Hartenstein recorded two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 12 minutes during Monday's 122-115 double-overtime loss to San Antonio in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Hartenstein struggled to have a tangible impact, other than compiling three combined steals and blocks. He closed by logging just 12.2 minutes, the fewest he has played throughout the postseason. Although he should be better than this on most nights, the simple fact is that Victor Wembanyama got the better of him on this occasion. In nine playoff appearances, Hartenstein has averaged 9.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 combined steals and blocks in 24.1 minutes per contest.
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