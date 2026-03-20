Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Hartenstein (calf) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Wizards.

Hartenstein is set to return from a rest day, which should result in Aaron Wiggins heading back to the second unit. Hartenstein is averaging 9.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
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