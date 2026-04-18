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Isaiah Hartenstein News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Hartenstein (calf) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's Game 1 meeting with the Suns.

Hartenstein skipped the Thunder's final two regular-season games to rest his calf, but he'll be back in action Sunday. Hartenstein should start, which will push Branden Carlson back to the second unit.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
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