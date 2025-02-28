Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Not starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Hartenstein is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Hawks on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Hartenstein will come off the bench for the first time since Nov. 20, as the Thunder opt to place Cason Wallace in the starting five while shifting Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to the four and five spot, respectively. Hartenstein has averaged 24.9 minutes per game as a starter in February, but he shouldn't see a dramatic decrease in playing time while serving in a reserve role.

