Isaiah Hartenstein News: Passing skills on display

Hartenstein posted 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 24 minutes during Friday's 105-86 win over the Nets.

Hartenstein is a big piece for Oklahoma City, and it's been his passing as of late that's shining brightest. Friday marked his fifth consecutive showing with four or more assists. Over that stretch he's averaging 8.8 points, 7.4 assists and 9.8 rebounds per game. His passing uptick coincides with the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) who's expected to miss a few more games before returning.