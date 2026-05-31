Isaiah Hartenstein News: Plays 21 minutes in Game 7 loss

Hartenstein contributed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes during Saturday's 111-103 loss to the Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Hartenstein saw his playing time fluctuate over the course of the Western Conference Finals, and he saw less minutes in Game 7 than backup center Jaylin Williams (26). Hartenstein also finished Saturday's elimination game with a minus-14 point differential, which was worst on Oklahoma City. He has a $28.5 million team option for the 2026-27 season, and the two sides could work on an extension over the offseason. He finished the 2025-26 postseason averaging 9.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks over 23.4 minutes per contest, with three double-doubles across 15 playoff games.