Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Posts another double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 11:00am

Hartenstein finished with 18 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 29 minutes during Thursday's 125-104 win over the Grizzlies.

Hartenstein continues to dominate down low and delivered another impressive stat line while filling the stat sheet left and right with his contributions. The big man has recorded five double-doubles over his last six appearances, a stretch in which he's averaging 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

