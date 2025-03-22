Isaiah Hartenstein News: Posts double-double

Hartenstein accumulated 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block over 25 minutes during Friday's 141-106 win over the Hornets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stole the show for the Thunder on Friday, but there's no question Hartenstein posted an impressive stat line -- even if his shot wasn't really falling -- en route to racking up his third straight double-double. The big man has achieved that feat in six of his nine appearances this month, averaging 13.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.8 steals per game over that stretch.