Isaiah Hartenstein News: Posts massive line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 8:47am

Hartenstein racked up 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 win over the Clippers.

Chet Holmgren was a late addition to the injury report due to a left hip strain that kept him out of Sunday's contest, allowing Hartenstein to play a featured role in the frontcourt. He's been on a tear over his last six games, posting averages of 15.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals on 55.6 percent shooting from the field.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
