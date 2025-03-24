Isaiah Hartenstein News: Posts massive line
Hartenstein racked up 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 win over the Clippers.
Chet Holmgren was a late addition to the injury report due to a left hip strain that kept him out of Sunday's contest, allowing Hartenstein to play a featured role in the frontcourt. He's been on a tear over his last six games, posting averages of 15.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals on 55.6 percent shooting from the field.
