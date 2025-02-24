Isaiah Hartenstein News: Productive in win
Hartenstein recorded 12 points (6-8 FG), nine rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 130-123 win over the Timberwolves.
Despite a small usage rate, Hartenstein continues to churn out reliable fantasy value for the Thunder. During the month of February, Hartenstein has been a ninth-round value in nine-category leagues with averages of 9.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.8 blocks on 60.3 percent shooting from the field across his last 10 games.
