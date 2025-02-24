Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Productive in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Hartenstein recorded 12 points (6-8 FG), nine rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 130-123 win over the Timberwolves.

Despite a small usage rate, Hartenstein continues to churn out reliable fantasy value for the Thunder. During the month of February, Hartenstein has been a ninth-round value in nine-category leagues with averages of 9.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.8 blocks on 60.3 percent shooting from the field across his last 10 games.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
