Isaiah Hartenstein News: Pulls down 12 rebounds in win

Hartenstein totaled zero points (0-3 FG), 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 21 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 victory over Minnesota.

While Hartenstein was scoreless in this game, he still played a big role in the win and dominated his matchup with Rudy Gobert. Per Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site, head coach Mark Daigneault heaped praise on Hartenstein during his postgame media availability, saying: "His value is usually invisible value. He's not like a box score junkie, but he gets a lot done out there... We used him as a hub when that unit was out there to start the 2nd and 4th, and he really got that going with those guys running around him."