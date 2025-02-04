Isaiah Hartenstein News: Pulls down dozen boards in win

Hartenstein finished Monday's 125-96 win over Milwaukee with six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 18 minutes.

The 26-year-old center has ripped down double-digit boards in four straight games since returning from a calf strain, although a lack of offense has meant only two of those performances resulted in double-doubles. Hartenstein also rejected multiple shots for the first time since his return, and over those four contests he's averaging 10.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor.