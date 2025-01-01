Isaiah Hartenstein News: Records double-double

Hartenstein closed Tuesday's 113-105 victory over the Timberwolves with 15 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes.

Hartenstein made his presence felt on both ends of the court Tuesday, and the big man notched his 13th double-double of the season in just 17 appearances. He's been a key contributor during the Thunder's ongoing 12-game winning streak thanks to his two-way contributions. Over his last 10 appearances, Hartenstein is averaging 13.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest.