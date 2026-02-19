Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Hartenstein (calf) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Nets.

Hartenstein is good to go after missing Oklahoma City's final outing prior to the All-Star break due to load management. Across his last six appearances, Hartenstein has averaged 8.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 21.2 minutes per game while shooting 58.1 percent from the field.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Hartenstein See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Hartenstein See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
8 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago