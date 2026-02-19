Isaiah Hartenstein News: Removed from injury report

Hartenstein (calf) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Nets.

Hartenstein is good to go after missing Oklahoma City's final outing prior to the All-Star break due to load management. Across his last six appearances, Hartenstein has averaged 8.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 21.2 minutes per game while shooting 58.1 percent from the field.