Isaiah Hartenstein News: Resting Wednesday
Hartenstein (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Nets.
As expected, Hartenstein will get a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Chet Holmgren (hip) is questionable, so the Thunder may need to rely heavily on Jaylin Williams.
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