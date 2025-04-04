Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Returning to starting five Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Hartenstein will start in Friday's game against the Rockets, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

The big man will return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench during Wednesday's win over Detroit, pushing Cason Wallace to the second unit against Houston. Over his last five outings (four starts), Hartenstein has averaged 9.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals across 23.6 minutes per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now