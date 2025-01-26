Isaiah Hartenstein News: Returns with double-double showing

Hartenstein finished with 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-9 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one block across 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Hartenstein returned Sunday after missing Oklahoma City's previous five contests due to a strained left calf, ending the outing by leading all Thunder players in rebounds while finishing second one the team in assists and tallying a double-double in a winning effort. Hartenstein has recorded a double-double in 16 contests, including in four of his last appearances. Hartenstein has dished out six or more dimes on eight occasions, three of which have taken place over he last five games.